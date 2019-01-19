Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy

The Hampstead and Kilburn MP was at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after being taken by taxi to the House of Commons car park so that she could take part in the vote of confidence in Theresa May’s crisis-hit government, according to London-based Camden New Journal.



Baby Raphael appeared just before 10am local time.





Bangladeshi-origin Tulip Siddiq, 36, is the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana.

Earlier in the week, Siddiq had been pushed in a wheelchair to take part in Tuesday night’s Commons vote which saw MPs overwhelmingly reject May’s European Union withdrawal terms.

Siddiq had delayed the Caesarean in order to vote against the Brexit deal, raising new calls for a proxy system allowing MPs to vote without being present in special circumstances.