Foreign minister asks Bangladesh missions to avert incidents like one in Kuwait

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the call following the incident at the Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait in which three people including the head of the chancery Md Anisuzzaman were injured on Thursday.

Bangladeshi migrant workers have vandalised the embassy amid raging protests over unpaid wages.

On Thursday morning, the workers lined up outside the embassy demanding the release of back pay and iqamas (work permits) by a Kuwaiti firm named ‘Lesco’.

The agitated workers then vandalised the embassy.

The foreign ministry in a statement on Friday night said the situation there remained “peaceful now”.

Local police brought the situation under control and picked up some workers. The embassy is trying to get those arrested Bangladeshi workers released, the foreign ministry said.

The company has assured the workers of paying their arrears by Feb 5 and resolving the issues related to renewal of work permit.