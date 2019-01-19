Home > Bangladesh

Foreign minister asks Bangladesh missions to avert incidents like one in Kuwait

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2019 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 02:01 AM BdST

Bangladesh missions abroad and expatriate Bangladeshis have been asked to take steps to avert any incidents like that of Kuwait.
Related Stories

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the call following the incident at the Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait in which three people including the head of the chancery Md Anisuzzaman were injured on Thursday.

Bangladeshi migrant workers have vandalised the embassy amid raging protests over unpaid wages.

On Thursday morning, the workers lined up outside the embassy demanding the release of back pay and iqamas (work permits) by a Kuwaiti firm named ‘Lesco’.

The agitated workers then vandalised the embassy.

The foreign ministry in a statement on Friday night said the situation there remained “peaceful now”.

Local police brought the situation under control and picked up some workers. The embassy is trying to get those arrested Bangladeshi workers released, the foreign ministry said.

The company has assured the workers of paying their arrears by Feb 5 and resolving the issues related to renewal of work permit.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indian firm supplied ‘faulty’ capsules: State minister

Rohingyas flee India into Bangladesh

Locals stop cutting of century-old trees

Fire devastates Ctg warehouses

Trawler capsize: 20 still missing

Teknaf UP member Md Anamul Hoque had announced his surrender on Facebook.

Yaba traders to surrender by end of Jan: Minister

In rush hours, Dhaka buses ‘transform’

Sixth giraffe dies at Gazipur park

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.