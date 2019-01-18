Trawler capsize in Meghna: Missing workers still unaccounted for
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2019 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 08:14 PM BdST
The rescue operation for the workers, who went missing after a soil-laden trawler capsized in the Meghna River, has rolled into the fourth consecutive day.
“The search to rescue the trawler and missing workers continued. However, trawler and workers have not yet been found,” said Munshiganj District Commissioner Shaila Farzana.
On Monday, the trawler carrying workers sank around 3am in the Meghna. Although 14 workers managed to swim ashore, 20 workers went missing.
Of the missing, as many as 17 workers hailed from Bhangura Upazila’s Khanmarich Union in Pabna.
Members of the Navy, Fire Service, and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA were trying to trace the trawler using the sonar system.
