Migrant workers vandalise Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait
Probash Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2019 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 01:43 PM BdST
Bangladeshi migrant workers have vandalised the Embassy of Bangladesh in Kuwait amid raging protests over unpaid wages.
On Thursday morning, the workers lined up outside the embassy demanding the release of back pay and iqamas (work permits) by a Kuwaiti firm named ‘Lesco’.
The agitated workers then vandalised the embassy, injuring three including Mohammed Anisuzzaman, who is counsellor and head of chancery.
Asked about the incident, Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam told bdnews24.com that at least 400 Bangladeshi employees of the firm queued up outside the embassy.
After assuring the workers of a swift resolution to their concerns, he obtained a written assurance from the company regarding the clearance of back pay and other concerns, the ambassador added.
But despite the ambassador’s assurances and pleas to return to work, the disgruntled workers damaged various embassy properties, including television screens and computers.
