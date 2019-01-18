Locals stop century-old trees from being felled in Nilphamari

Workers employed by a buyer of the trees started to chop them down on Thursday, but the residents obstructed them and formed a human chain to save the trees.

Locals alleged that the Zila Parishad sold some century-old trees in the Nilphamari court area along the main road to the buyer at a nominal price after inviting a tender.

Mayor of the municipality Dewan Kamal Ahmed, General Secretary of the District Sports Association Arif Hossain Moon, Vice-Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Arifa Sultana, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President for the discrict Mofizar Rahman Dulal and many others joined the hour-long human chain.

Shahidul Islam, the wood trader who bought those trees, said, “From the Upazila Parishad, I bought four trees at a cost of Tk 111,500 by winning the tender.”

But the felling of those trees has now been stopped due the local people’s obstruction, he said.

Nilphamari Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mominul Islam said they stopped the workers from cutting the trees because of the complaints from the residents.

When asked, Zila Parishad Deputy Assistant Engineer Rabiul Islam said, "Those trees are in front of the office of Nilphamari superintendent of police. The superintendent of police wrote to us to fell the trees that are at risk.”

"We floated the tender in a local weekly newspaper following procedures. Accordingly, the trees were sold through the tender. "

DSA official Moon said, "These century-old trees are our heritage. Hundreds of people took shelter under these trees in the court area during the scorching heat.”

“Why Zila Parishad took the step in whose interest to fell the healthy trees is not clear.”