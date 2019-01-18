Fire devastates warehouses in Chattogram’s Kattoli

Eighteen fire trucks of six units managed to stop the “monstrosity” of the fire, but were yet to bring it under control after hours of efforts, Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Jasim Uddin told bdnbews24.com around 9pm on Friday.

Victory Jute Products Limited, owned by an alliance of Ispahani and Summit groups, was closed in 2006. Several parts of the jute mill were rented out to different firms as warehouses.

Ispahani Summit Alliance Terminal Limited set up a container depot there two years ago. The fire did not reach the depot, Jasim said.

RFL, Unilever and some other firms have their warehouses where the fire erupted, the Fire Service official said.

“The fire assumed a monstrous proportion because the firms stored flammable chemicals to use them as raw materials for electronic goods, plastic products, cosmetics, cotton and other products in the warehouses,” Jasim said.

The firefighters said they struggled to contain the flames as the warehouses have no source of water.

Smoke billowing from the mill could be seen as far as from a few kilometres away at Kazir

Deurhi in the port city.

Onlookers at AK Khan intersection caused traffic congestions on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

Paharhtali Police Station OC Sadip Das said the fire originated around 5:15pm.

The authorities could not immediately confirm the origin of the fire.

No casualties have been reported.