Fire burns down seven shops in Noakhali market

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jan 2019 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 11:45 AM BdST

A fire has gutted at least seven shops at Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali.

The fire broke out at Ranjan Bibi market at around 10.00 pm on Thursday, said Inspector Shahadat Hossain of Maijdee Fire Service and Civil Defence.

“The electric short circuit in a shop of quilt and mattress in the market caused the fire which then had spread out in the surrounding areas.”

A restaurant, a pharmacy, a tutoring centre and a quilt and mattress shop were among the outlets that were burned to ashes, he said.

Five units of the fire service from Maijdee and Chowmuhani doused the fire after an hour and a half with the help of the locals, he said.

