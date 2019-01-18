Construction worker killed as roof collapses in Kushtia Medical College Hospital
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2019 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 02:07 AM BdST
The roof of a building being erected at Kushtia Medical College Hospital has collapsed leaving a worker dead and at least five others injured.
The roof caved in after the metal shuttering system broke during casting on Thursday afternoon, Kushtia Model Police Station OC Nasir Uddin said.
The deceased has been identified as 55-year old Bazlur Rahman from Chorhaikol village of Kumarkhali Upazila.
The injured are Bazlur’s son ‘Galib’, 23, who studies in Kushtia Polytechnic Institute, ‘Shahbuddin’, 42, Polan Mondol, 60, ‘Sohel’ 25, and Yunus Ali, 55.
They were being treated at the Kushtia General Hospital.
Housing and public works ministry has formed a three-member committee headed by an additional secretary to investigate the incident, Yakub Ali Patwary, an additional secretary at the ministry told bdnews24.com.
The ministry’s committee has three days to submit its report while the district administration committee got seven days.
Some workers, requesting anonymity, alleged the roof collapsed as materials necessary for risk-free shuttering were not used and the construction of the formwork was also faulty.
Public Works Department Executive Engineer Shafiul Hannan said the contractor had stopped the construction for around one and a half months.
“The department was not aware that they had resumed work. The contractor firm also started casting before checking the shuttering for risks,” he added.
“There must have been some faults in the construction which led to the accident,” Project Director Ashraful Islam Dara said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU 'ready’ to continue cooperating with Bangladesh
- Nepal Ambassador Bhushal pays farewell call on Foreign Minister Momen
- Diplomats promise support, cooperation with new government as foreign minister briefs plan
- Saturday’s vitamin A Plus campaign postponed
- Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi phones Abdul Momen
- Prof Mahfuzur named DUCSU polls returning officer
- Traffic restrictions in Dhaka on Saturday for AL’s victory celebrations
- Don’t harass garment workers for wage protests, says Shajahan Khan
- Law for seizing assets of war criminals in final phase, says Bangladesh law minister
- Despair in Pabna villages as 20 still missing after boat capsize in Meghna
Most Read
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- High Court scraps plea challenging the swearing-in of new MPs
- Indian woman who defied Kerala temple ban 'beaten by her mother-in-law'
- Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral