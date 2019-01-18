Construction worker killed as roof collapses in Kushtia Medical College Hospital

The roof caved in after the metal shuttering system broke during casting on Thursday afternoon, Kushtia Model Police Station OC Nasir Uddin said.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year old Bazlur Rahman from Chorhaikol village of Kumarkhali Upazila.

The injured are Bazlur’s son ‘Galib’, 23, who studies in Kushtia Polytechnic Institute, ‘Shahbuddin’, 42, Polan Mondol, 60, ‘Sohel’ 25, and Yunus Ali, 55.

They were being treated at the Kushtia General Hospital.

Housing and public works ministry has formed a three-member committee headed by an additional secretary to investigate the incident, Yakub Ali Patwary, an additional secretary at the ministry told bdnews24.com.

The district administration has also formed a committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Azad Zahan, Deputy Commissioner Aslam Hossain said.

The ministry’s committee has three days to submit its report while the district administration committee got seven days.

Some workers, requesting anonymity, alleged the roof collapsed as materials necessary for risk-free shuttering were not used and the construction of the formwork was also faulty.

Public Works Department Executive Engineer Shafiul Hannan said the contractor had stopped the construction for around one and a half months.

“The department was not aware that they had resumed work. The contractor firm also started casting before checking the shuttering for risks,” he added.

“There must have been some faults in the construction which led to the accident,” Project Director Ashraful Islam Dara said.