Home > Bangladesh

Construction worker killed as roof collapses in Kushtia Medical College Hospital

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jan 2019 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 02:07 AM BdST

The roof of a building being erected at Kushtia Medical College Hospital has collapsed leaving a worker dead and at least five others injured.

The roof caved in after the metal shuttering system broke during casting on Thursday afternoon, Kushtia Model Police Station OC Nasir Uddin said.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year old Bazlur Rahman from Chorhaikol village of Kumarkhali Upazila.

The injured are Bazlur’s son ‘Galib’, 23, who studies in Kushtia Polytechnic Institute, ‘Shahbuddin’, 42, Polan Mondol, 60, ‘Sohel’ 25, and Yunus Ali, 55.

They were being treated at the Kushtia General Hospital.

Housing and public works ministry has formed a three-member committee headed by an additional secretary to investigate the incident, Yakub Ali Patwary, an additional secretary at the ministry told bdnews24.com.

The district administration has also formed a committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Azad Zahan, Deputy Commissioner Aslam Hossain said.

The ministry’s committee has three days to submit its report while the district administration committee got seven days.

Some workers, requesting anonymity, alleged the roof collapsed as materials necessary for risk-free shuttering were not used and the construction of the formwork was also faulty.

Public Works Department Executive Engineer Shafiul Hannan said the contractor had stopped the construction for around one and a half months.

“The department was not aware that they had resumed work. The contractor firm also started casting before checking the shuttering for risks,” he added.

“There must have been some faults in the construction which led to the accident,” Project Director Ashraful Islam Dara said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Foreign diplomats promise govt support

Outgoing Nepal envoy sees Momen

EU ‘ready’ to continue cooperation

File Photo: Children from six months to five years old were given Vitamin A capsules at various locations around Dhaka on Jul 14, 2018. Photo taken at the Azimpur Maternity Hospital. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Vitamin A Plus campaign postponed

Don’t harass garment workers: Shajahan Khan

Indonesian FM phones Momen

DUCSU polls returning officer named

Traffic curbs for AL’s victory celebration

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.