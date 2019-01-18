Home > Bangladesh

Bullet-ridden body of Ashulia gang-rape ‘suspect’ found with a note

  Savar Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jan 2019 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2019 11:55 AM BdST

Police have recovered the bullet-ridden body of the ‘prime suspect’ in the murder of a garment factory worker after gang-rape in Dhaka’s Ashulia.

The deceased identified as Ripon, 39, was a line chief at the garment factory where the victim worked.

OC Abdul Awal of Savar Model Police Station said the body was recovered from an open field in Amin Model Town at Savar’s Khagan on Thursday night. A note found around the neck of the man reads, “I am the main culprit behind the rape.”

But the police are yet to identify the killers of Ripon.

Ashulia Police Station Inspector Jabed Masud said that Ripon was the prime suspect in the case of gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old garment factory worker on Jan 5.

The case accuses a group of five men, who worked in the same factory as the victim, of accosting the girl on her way home after work, before leading her to an empty field near the factory where they gang raped her.

The girl died on Jan 7 at the Women and Children Health Centre in Narsinghapur.

Four factory workers including Abdur Rahim, line chief Ripon and canteen owner Shipon were named in the case filed by the girl’s father.

The bullet-ridden body of Ripon was sent to Shaheed Suhrwardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, OC Awal said.

