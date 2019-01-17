Two killed, 25 injured in Noakhali bus crash

The victims were on a Sugandha Paribahan bus that veered out of control after one of its front tyres exploded, police have said.

The accident occurred around 10:00pm Wednesday at Boropul on the Noakhali-Feni road, said Begumganj Police OC Firoz Alam Molla.

The deceased were identified as Bazlur Rahman, a 50-year-old who was assisting the driver and passenger Anwar Hossain, 30.

“The bus was travelling to Feni from Noakhali’s Shonapur when one of its front tyres burst causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” said OC Firoz.

The bodies were recovered when the police and fire fighters pulled up the bus from the ditch after trying for an hour.