Two killed, 25 injured in Noakhali bus crash
Noakhali Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 12:20 PM BdST
Two people have been killed and another 25 are injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Noakhali’s Begumganj Upazila.
The victims were on a Sugandha Paribahan bus that veered out of control after one of its front tyres exploded, police have said.
The accident occurred around 10:00pm Wednesday at Boropul on the Noakhali-Feni road, said Begumganj Police OC Firoz Alam Molla.
The deceased were identified as Bazlur Rahman, a 50-year-old who was assisting the driver and passenger Anwar Hossain, 30.
“The bus was travelling to Feni from Noakhali’s Shonapur when one of its front tyres burst causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” said OC Firoz.
The bodies were recovered when the police and fire fighters pulled up the bus from the ditch after trying for an hour.
