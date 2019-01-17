Traffic restrictions in Dhaka on Saturday for AL’s victory celebrations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 07:55 PM BdST
Police have clamped traffic restrictions for Saturday due to the Awami League’s celebrations of its landslide election victory at the Suhrawardy Udyan.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a media release on Thursday also set some routes for the ruling party leaders and activists to the venue.
No-one will be allowed on the street from Shahbagh to Matsya Bhaban during the celebrations.
Diversions may be put in Bangla Motor, Hotel InterContinental, Shahbagh, Nilkhet, Palashi, Bakshibazar, Chankharpool, Golap Shah Mazar, Zero Point, Paltan, Kakrail church, Officers Club, and Minto Road areas.
Those going to the programmes have been asked not to carry any hand bag, trolley bag, flammable materials or sharp objects.
The Awami League supporters, who will use the Mirpur Road, have been requested to enter the Suhrawardy Udyan on foot via Dhaka University’s TSC after getting off their vehicle at Nilkhet.
The cars from the route can be parked at Dhaka University’s Mall Chattar and on the street from Nilkhet to Polashi.
People coming through Airport Road via Mohakhali have been asked to take the street to Zero Point via Moghbazar, Kakrail church, Nightingale bend, and Paltan intersection.
Those on the same road can also take the Khilkhet Flyover- Badda-Gulshan-Rampura Road-Mouchak Flyover-Malibagh-Shantinagar-Paltan route.
From Zero Point, they can enter the venue via Doyel Chattar and park their cars at Motijheel, or Hatirjheel, if Motijheel is filled up.
People who will come through Jatrabarhi or Postogola via Mayor Hanif Flyover will have to get off their vehicles at Gulistan and walk to the venue via Zero Point and Doyel Chattar.
They can park their cars in Gulistan or Motijheel areas.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don’t harass garment workers for wage protests, says Shajahan Khan
- Law for seizing assets of war criminals in final phase, says Bangladesh law minister
- Despair in Pabna villages as 20 still missing after boat capsize in Meghna
- Journalist Amanullah Kabir laid to rest in Jamalpur
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Man arrested over rape of 4-year-old girl in Sunamganj
- High Court scraps plea challenging the swearing-in of new MPs
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition
- Two killed, 25 injured in Noakhali bus crash
- RAB arrests five over fake Facebook accounts for PM, family
Most Read
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- Rajshahi University says five Nepalese students go AWOL
- Kenya hotel siege over, militants and at least 21 victims dead
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- UK PM May to seek Brexit consensus after winning confidence vote
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- Bangladesh telecom regulator moves to keep market competitive
- PM Hasina warns officials against corruption
- Allies of Awami League are unwilling to be in opposition