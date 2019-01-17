Traffic restrictions in Dhaka on Saturday for AL’s victory celebrations

Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a media release on Thursday also set some routes for the ruling party leaders and activists to the venue.

No-one will be allowed on the street from Shahbagh to Matsya Bhaban during the celebrations.

Diversions may be put in Bangla Motor, Hotel InterContinental, Shahbagh, Nilkhet, Palashi, Bakshibazar, Chankharpool, Golap Shah Mazar, Zero Point, Paltan, Kakrail church, Officers Club, and Minto Road areas.

Those going to the programmes have been asked not to carry any hand bag, trolley bag, flammable materials or sharp objects.

The Awami League supporters, who will use the Mirpur Road, have been requested to enter the Suhrawardy Udyan on foot via Dhaka University’s TSC after getting off their vehicle at Nilkhet.

The cars from the route can be parked at Dhaka University’s Mall Chattar and on the street from Nilkhet to Polashi.

People coming through Airport Road via Mohakhali have been asked to take the street to Zero Point via Moghbazar, Kakrail church, Nightingale bend, and Paltan intersection.

Those on the same road can also take the Khilkhet Flyover- Badda-Gulshan-Rampura Road-Mouchak Flyover-Malibagh-Shantinagar-Paltan route.

From Zero Point, they can enter the venue via Doyel Chattar and park their cars at Motijheel, or Hatirjheel, if Motijheel is filled up.

People who will come through Jatrabarhi or Postogola via Mayor Hanif Flyover will have to get off their vehicles at Gulistan and walk to the venue via Zero Point and Doyel Chattar.

They can park their cars in Gulistan or Motijheel areas.