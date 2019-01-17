Polish Foreign Minister Czaputowicz congratulates Abdul Momen
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 12:18 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 12:18 AM BdST
Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has congratulated his new Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.
In a message, he hoped that the existing political dialogue would manifest into “widening cooperation in sectors such as defence, energy, green technologies and agriculture”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Polish Foreign Minister Czaputowicz congratulates Abdul Momen
- Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
- Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh
- CEC hits out at TIB for calling general elections 'controversial'
- Traditional fish fair in Habiganj marks the end of Poush
- One dies in internal rift between 'drug dealers' in Satkhira
- College girl killed in Chattogram after being run over by a covered van
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
- GATCO graft: ‘Foot rash’ keeps Khaleda away from court, hearing deferred
- Oil depot catches fire in Sitakunda
Most Read
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank
- TIB report on Bangladesh election sides with BNP, Jamaat, says information minister
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts