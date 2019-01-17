Home > Bangladesh

Polish Foreign Minister Czaputowicz congratulates Abdul Momen

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has congratulated his new Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

In a message, he hoped that the existing political dialogue would manifest into “widening cooperation in sectors such as defence, energy, green technologies and agriculture”.

He also expressed hope for further development of contacts between the countries in the fora of international organisations.

