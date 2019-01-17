Nepal Ambassador Bhushal pays farewell call on Foreign Minister Momen
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 11:55 PM BdST
Outgoing Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Chop Lal Bhushal has paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
The minister referred to the priorities outlined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed his intention to solidify Bangladesh’s relations with its neighbours including Nepal.
The ambassador appreciated the tremendous growth and progress made by Bangladesh during the last ten years under the stable political environment and leadership of Hasina, the foreign ministry said.
