Nepal Ambassador Bhushal pays farewell call on Foreign Minister Momen

Published: 17 Jan 2019 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 11:55 PM BdST

Outgoing Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Chop Lal Bhushal has paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

The minister referred to the priorities outlined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed his intention to solidify Bangladesh’s relations with its neighbours including Nepal.

Momen also emphasised hydropower import from Nepal, establishing connectivity and increasing economic and trade relations between the countries.

The ambassador appreciated the tremendous growth and progress made by Bangladesh during the last ten years under the stable political environment and leadership of Hasina, the foreign ministry said.

