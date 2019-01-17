Journalist Amanullah Kabir laid to rest in Jamalpur
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 03:59 PM BdST
Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir has been laid to rest in Jamalpur.
He was buried in his family graveyard in Rokheripara village in Melandaha Upazila on Thursday.
The burial followed his third Namaz-e-Janaza held on the schoolyard of Uttar Rokheripara Govt Primary School at around 10:00am.
People from all walks of life, including politicians from various parties and journalists, attended the funeral prayer gathering.
He passed away, aged 71, at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Wednesday. He had been suffering from diabetes and other complications.
Born in 1947 in Jamalpur, Kabir worked for Bangla and English news outlets in the five decades he worked as journalist.
