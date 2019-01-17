Diplomats promise support, cooperation with new government as foreign minister briefs plan

“We promised our support, our cooperation and also collaboration with the minister for the development of the country, for the progress, prosperity and peace of Bangladesh. Whatever we can we’ll do it,” Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Bangladesh Ambassador of the Vatican George Kocherry said after the briefing on Thursday.

Newly appointed Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the diplomatic core at the State Guest House Padma.

The maiden briefing of the foreign minister was attended by 55 members of the diplomatic community including the ambassadors, high commissioners, consul generals of all the foreign missions and representatives from the UN offices based in Dhaka.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present at the briefing.

“It was a friendly talk to know each other. He was speaking about his plan on how he can serve the country, people and how he can promote the new government,” the dean said.

Momen said he sought cooperation from international community in meeting the campaign pledges of the government.

He thanked the members of the diplomatic corps for attending the session and sought their cooperation in performing his new assignment as foreign minister.

The foreign ministry later in a statement said the minister cited the achievements made by the government of Sheikh Hasina over the last decade in the field of poverty alleviation, improvement of maternal and child health, sanitation, foreign currency reserves, and infrastructure development.

He stated that the government would continue its journey towards achieving its development agenda, articulated in Vision 2021, Agenda 2030 and Vision 2041 through successful application of economic diplomacy.

The foreign minister solicited the international community’s cooperation in trade and investment, public-private partnership and in the empowerment of youth and women.

Momen referred to the UN General Assembly resolutions sponsored by Bangladesh on ‘People’s Empowerment and Development, Culture of Peace and Autism Awareness’.

He stressed the continued focus of Bangladesh in establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the world.

He also expressed his interest to foster regional cooperation.

On the issue of Rohingya, the foreign minister thanked the international community for their support and expressed expectation that the international community would continue to play a constructive role in resolving the Rohingya crisis which lies in their safe, sustainable and dignified return to Myanmar.