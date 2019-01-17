Dhaka North City mayor by-polls during staggered Upazila elections: CEC
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 03:47 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 03:47 AM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation by-election will be held during the five-phase staggered Upazila council polls, the chief election commissioner has said.
KM Nurul Huda revealed the plan after a court order cleared the path to the DNCC elections on Wednesday.
“We want to organise this election (DNCC mayoral by-polls) quickly. It will be organised in the middle of the Upazila Parishad elections,” he told reporters after a programme at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.
The Upazila council elections will be held from the first week of March and the schedule will be set considering SSC and HSC exams and Ramadan, the EC had earlier said.
In that case, the CEC hinted, the mayoral by-polls may be held in March.
After the death of Mayor Annisul Huq in 2017, the EC announced that the DNCC mayoral by-polls and elections to 18 new wards would be held on Feb 26 last year.
The High Court halted the elections after two union council chairmen challenged the decision to add their unions to the city corporation as wards.
On Wednesday, the bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah issued orders to scrap the previous rule after the petitioners’ lawyer did not show up in court.
The impasse could continue if the court allows a request by the petitioners for further hearing. But Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan, the lawyer for the petitioners, said they were no longer interested in pursuing their pleas.
When the schedule was announced last year, DNCC had around 3 million voters.
