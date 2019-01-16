Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies

He breathed his last at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at 12:45am on Wednesday, his son Shat-Il-Kabir told bdnews24.com.

The veteran journalist was suffering from diabetes and other complications. Liver-damaging toxins were also found in test, his family earlier said, citing physicians.

He was admitted to Dhaka Central International Medical College in Mohammadpur due to the illness two weeks ago. Later he was shifted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi and then to the BSMMU when his health deteriorated, his daughter Shovan Kabir told bdnews24.com.

File Photo: (Anticlockwise from right) Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, RAB chief Benazir Ahmed, former FBCCI president Mir Nasir Hossain and bdnews24.com’s Senior Editor Amanullah Kabir at bdnews24.com’s homely Pahela Baishakh celebrations on Apr 14, 2015.

Born on Jan 24, 1947 in Jamalpur, Kabir worked with both Bangla and English news outlets over the course of a career that has spanned four decades.

He was the chief editor and managing director of the government-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Kabir was the founder editor of Daily Amar Desh and the executive editor of the now-defunct Daily Telegraph. He was also the founder executive editor of the Independent and news editor at The Daily Star.

An active writer, he also served as the president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.

Besides being a vocal campaigner for journalists’ rights as the BFUJ chief, he was also among the journalist leaders in the movement against the military regime of HM Ershad.

He joined bdnews24.com in 2013.