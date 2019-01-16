Home > Bangladesh

Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST

bdnews24.com’s Senior Editor Amanullah Kabir has died at the age of 71.

He breathed his last at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at 12:45am on Wednesday, his son Shat-Il-Kabir told bdnews24.com.

The veteran journalist was suffering from diabetes and other complications. Liver-damaging toxins were also found in test, his family earlier said, citing physicians. 

He was admitted to Dhaka Central International Medical College in Mohammadpur due to the illness two weeks ago. Later he was shifted to Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi and then to the BSMMU when his health deteriorated, his daughter Shovan Kabir told bdnews24.com.

File Photo: (Anticlockwise from right) Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, RAB chief Benazir Ahmed, former FBCCI president Mir Nasir Hossain and bdnews24.com’s Senior Editor Amanullah Kabir at bdnews24.com’s homely Pahela Baishakh celebrations on Apr 14, 2015.

File Photo: (Anticlockwise from right) Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, RAB chief Benazir Ahmed, former FBCCI president Mir Nasir Hossain and bdnews24.com’s Senior Editor Amanullah Kabir at bdnews24.com’s homely Pahela Baishakh celebrations on Apr 14, 2015.

Born on Jan 24, 1947 in Jamalpur, Kabir worked with both Bangla and English news outlets over the course of a career that has spanned four decades.

He was the chief editor and managing director of the government-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Kabir was the founder editor of Daily Amar Desh and the executive editor of the now-defunct Daily Telegraph. He was also the founder executive editor of the Independent and news editor at The Daily Star.

An active writer, he also served as the president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.

Besides being a vocal campaigner for journalists’ rights as the BFUJ chief, he was also among the journalist leaders in the movement against the military regime of HM Ershad.

He joined bdnews24.com in 2013.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Journalist Amanullah Kabir dies

EC dismisses TIB report

Salman F Rahman. File Photo

Salman another PM adviser

Joy reappointed PM’s adviser

Jhalakathi BNP office is now a restaurant

Japan wants to invest in IT

Actress Nawshaba’s probe report delayed

5 die in Brahmanbaria road accident

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.