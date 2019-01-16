Traditional fish fair in Habiganj marks the end of Poush

Hundreds of people are flocking there to buy or sell traditional fishes of Bangladesh.

The fair, organised by the local residents, began on Tuesday noon and will continue until Wednesday.

To mark the Poush Sankranti, the fair is organised at the Poil village, a birthplace of Bipin Chandra Pal, who was one of the chief architects of the Swadeshi movement during the British rule in India, for more than two hundred years, said Union Parishad Chairman Sayeed Moinul Hoque.

People both young and old visited the fair from Moulvibazar, Sylhet, Kishoreganj and Brahmanbarhia, and different Upazilas in Habiganj.

The main attraction of the fair is large varieties of fish such as Boal, Bagai, Artamim, Chitol, Gojar, Rui and Katol. But small varieties are also sold at the fair.

Fishing gears, agricultural tools and various essential and consumer goods are also sold. Food, jewellery and toy stalls are also available there.

More than 300 people visit the fair every day. Many of them bring along their family members.

Fish trader Minnot Ali brought the largest fish at his stall. Hundreds of people crowded his stall to get a glimpse of the fish.

The price of the largest fish, a Baghai weighing around 25 kg, has jumped to Tk 60,000, Minnot said.

The fish, collected from several local rivers and haors, were brought to the fair for sale. Centring the fair, a fishing festival is also organised in the area, said another fish trader Anfor Mia.

He also said people are happy to buy fish from the fair as the prices here are less than at normal markets.

The trader stated his frustration over the frozen fish, which have also been displayed at the fair in spite of the fresh fish found in that locality.

"Buying fish is not a big issue for us. Since our childhood, we have heard different stories of the fair from our parents and grand-parents," said Asif Chowdhury, who came to visit the fair.

It is a traditional fair of Habiganj. People from neighbouring districts have also come here, said Mahmudul Kabir Murad, the deputy commissioner of Habiganj.