Suspect says he makes firearms for police to use as evidence in Bangladesh

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 09:06 PM BdST

A suspect arrested in Jashore with gun-making materials has told a magistrate that he makes firearms for police.

The suspect, Kamrul Islam, made the startling claim in a statement to a mobile court after his arrest during an anti-drug drive at Darhiparha in Sadar Upazila’s Bhaturhia on Wednesday afternoon.

Executive Magistrate Jamshedul Alam, who led the drive, said he found the arms-making materials, but no drugs, at Kamrul’s home.

A gun, a replica pistol, two magazines, a bullet, five sliced bullets, a metal dicer, pieces of steel and a barrel of a gun were seized at Kamrul’s home.

The authorities also detained Kamrul’s wife Rabeya Begum and one Abul Bashar from Kamrul’s home during the drive which was assisted by the Department of Narcotics Control.

“I make these firearms for police,” Kamrul told the mobile court.

He said shots cannot be fired from his firearms but police buy these from him to use these as evidence. He charges Tk 5,000 for a loaded gun, Kamrul said. 

Sub-Inspector Jamal Hossain and other police officers bought guns from him four to five months ago, Kamrul claimed.

SI Jamal, who is working as a reserve officer at the Narayanganj Police Lines now, said he knew Kamrul as a police informer and drug addict.

“But I never allowed him in my office. His claim is imaginary,” Jamal said.             

Ansar Uddin, an additional superintendent of police in Jashore, also dismissed Kamrul’s claim.

“Kamrul is speaking gibberish to save himself,” Ansar said.

Kamrul and the other detainees were handed to the Sadar Police Station after the hearing at the mobile court.

Magistrate Jamshedul said the suspects would be charged under the Arms Act.

Jashore DNC Sub-Inspector Badrul Hasan assisted Jamshedul during the drive.

