RMG workers demonstrate at Dhaka’s Adabor
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 14:01 BdST
The workers of a ready-made garment factory in Shyamoli have blocked Dhaka’s Ring Road on Wednesday.
The men and women from Dynamic Fashion Ltd’s factory protested on the streets in front of the Shampa Super Market, police said.
They shouted slogans over various demand, halting traffic movement on the road for an hour starting 9pm.
They left the road after holding peaceful protests, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner Wahidul Islam told bdnews24.com.
