Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 07:27 PM BdST
Police have recovered a stolen moped 10 hours after it was stolen from its owner Shahnaz Akter Putul, a ridesharing driver.
The law enforcers arrested the thief, Jobaidul Islam Jony, 27, at his home in Narayanganj’s Fatulla in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Biplob Kumar Sarker, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Jony, who is also a rider, promised Shahnaz a job and took her to Parliament Building area on Tuesday afternoon.
While the two were taking tea at a stall, Jony took the moped’s key from Shahnaz to test the vehicle but he did not return, Biplob said.
Later, Shahnaz started a case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
“Police arrested Jony by using mobile phone technology in the wee hours within 10 hours,” Biplob said.
He also said they were checking whether Jony had been named in any other cases.
Shahnaz told reporters that she chose the ‘independent profession’ after getting no job.
She thanked police for recovering the means of her livelihood. “Police have done a commendable job. It was like a cinema-style commando operation,” she said.
