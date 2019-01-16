Home > Bangladesh

Path ‘opens’ for mayoral election to Dhaka North

  Court Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

The High Court scrapped a stay order on the by-elections for a new mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, lawyers have said.
A previous court order had halted the polls to elect a mayor for Dhaka North and councillors for new 18 wards following a writ petition last year. 

On Wednesday, the bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah issued an order to scrap the rule after the petitioner’s lawyer did not show up in court.

But the impasse may continue if the court allows any request by the petitioners for further hearing. But the petitioners are no longer interested in pursuing their pleas, said their lawyer Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan.   

The Election Commission had last year announced that mayoral by-polls for Dhaka north and the 18 wards will be held on Feb 26.

Dhaka North has been without a mayor since Mayor Annisul Huq in 2017. But the process was halted after Ataur Rahman and Jahangir Alam, Union Council chairpersons of Bhatara and Beraid, had filed the petition challenging the decision over their unions being added to Dhaka as city corporation wards.

Ataur and Jahangir are general secretaries of Bhatara and Beraid unit of the BNP and the Awami League respectively.

