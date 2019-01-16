Path ‘opens’ for mayoral election to Dhaka North
Court Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
The High Court scrapped a stay order on the by-elections for a new mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, lawyers have said.
Related Stories
-
Dhaka North City Corporation mayor candidates start campaign
-
HC halted Dhaka North mayoral by-polls for six months, not three, EC says
-
Dhaka North mayoral polls: Atiqul Islam buys form for AL candidacy
-
-
Awami League chooses businessman Atiqul Islam to run for Dhaka North mayor
A previous court order had halted the polls to elect a mayor for Dhaka North and councillors for new 18 wards following a writ petition last year.
On Wednesday, the bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah issued an order to scrap the rule after the petitioner’s lawyer did not show up in court.
But the impasse may continue if the court allows any request by the petitioners for further hearing. But the petitioners are no longer interested in pursuing their pleas, said their lawyer Ahsan Habib Bhuiyan.
The Election Commission had last year announced that mayoral by-polls for Dhaka north and the 18 wards will be held on Feb 26.
Dhaka North has been without a mayor since Mayor Annisul Huq in 2017. But the process was halted after Ataur Rahman and Jahangir Alam, Union Council chairpersons of Bhatara and Beraid, had filed the petition challenging the decision over their unions being added to Dhaka as city corporation wards.
Ataur and Jahangir are general secretaries of Bhatara and Beraid unit of the BNP and the Awami League respectively.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Path ‘opens’ for mayoral election to Dhaka North
- Journalists pay tribute to Amanullah Kabir
- Bangladesh regulators plan leniency in registering ridesharing firms
- RMG workers demonstrate at Dhaka’s Adabor
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Narail
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Election Commission dismissive of TIB report on polls
- Parliamentary election is controversial, says TIB
- Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial
Most Read
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Go to a stadium and apologise: Fakhrul to Quader
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- Japan wants to invest in IT in Bangladesh, Minister Motegi tells PM Hasina
- Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial