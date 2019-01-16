Home > Bangladesh

One dies in internal rift between 'drug dealers' in Satkhira

  Satkhira Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 08:12 PM BdST

A man has been killed in what police believe to be an internal rift between drug dealers in Tala Upazila of Satkhira.

Tala Police Station OC Mehedi Russell said they recovered the body with bullet wounds from Tentulia Biswasparha of the Upazila on Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Maijuddin Ahmed Tulu on the basis of a photocopy of the voter ID card found beside him.

Tala Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Apu Sarowar said the locals found the body on the Khulna-Paikgachha road in Biswasparha area.

"He was shot on the head, chest, and legs. A TVS motorcycle and a few bottles of Phensidyl were found beside the body.

"I think Tulu was a drug dealer. The murder took place in the morning in the midst of a dispute between the drug dealers,” he said.

The body has been sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

