Oil depot catches fire in Sitakunda

  Sitakunda Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST

A massive fire has broken out from an oil depot in Sitakunda.

The depot for storing oil collected from vessels at ship-breaking yards at Fouzdarhat caught fire around 2pm Wednesday.

Twelve fire-fighting trucks are struggling to douse the flames, said Jashim Uddin, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service at Chittagong.

