Oil depot catches fire in Sitakunda
Sitakunda Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST
A massive fire has broken out from an oil depot in Sitakunda.
The depot for storing oil collected from vessels at ship-breaking yards at Fouzdarhat caught fire around 2pm Wednesday.
Twelve fire-fighting trucks are struggling to douse the flames, said Jashim Uddin, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service at Chittagong.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Path ‘opens’ for mayoral election to Dhaka North
- Journalists pay tribute to Amanullah Kabir
- Bangladesh regulators plan leniency in registering ridesharing firms
- RMG workers demonstrate at Dhaka’s Adabor
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Narail
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Election Commission dismissive of TIB report on polls
- Parliamentary election is controversial, says TIB
- Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial
Most Read
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Go to a stadium and apologise: Fakhrul to Quader
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- Japan wants to invest in IT in Bangladesh, Minister Motegi tells PM Hasina
- Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial