Man killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Narail

The shootout took place on the Narail-Noapara road in the Kararbil area around 3am on Thursday, said Ilias Hossain, chief of Narail Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Rumman Hossain Romeo, 28, a resident of Mudhurgati village in Narail Sadar.

Being tipped-off, police raided the Kararbil area to arrest a group of criminals when the criminals opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate, Narail Police OC Ilias said.

“Romeo, identified as a ‘top terrorist’ by the Rapid Action Battalion, was found wounded at the scene after the gunfight. He was rushed to Narail Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight and received treatment, Hossain said.

A shotgun, two rounds of bullets and a magazine were recovered from the scene, according to the police.