Home > Bangladesh

Man killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Narail

  Narail Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

Police say a man accused in 13 cases of murder and robbery has been killed in an alleged shootout in the Narail Sadar Upazila.

The shootout took place on the Narail-Noapara road in the Kararbil area around 3am on Thursday, said Ilias Hossain, chief of Narail Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Rumman Hossain Romeo, 28, a resident of Mudhurgati village in Narail Sadar.

Being tipped-off, police raided the Kararbil area to arrest a group of criminals when the criminals opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate, Narail Police OC Ilias said.

“Romeo, identified as a ‘top terrorist’ by the Rapid Action Battalion, was found wounded at the scene after the gunfight. He was rushed to Narail Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.”

Three police personnel were also injured in the gunfight and received treatment, Hossain said.

A shotgun, two rounds of bullets and a magazine were recovered from the scene, according to the police.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Amanullah Kabir. The last leg — more than five years — of his nearly five-decade career was spent at bdnews24.com.

Journalist Amanullah Kabir dies

EC dismisses TIB report

Salman F Rahman. File Photo

Salman another PM adviser

Joy reappointed PM’s adviser

Jhalakathi BNP office is now a restaurant

Japan wants to invest in IT

Actress Nawshaba’s probe report delayed

5 die in Brahmanbaria road accident

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.