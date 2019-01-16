Fire at Kamalapur station in Dhaka derails train timings
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 09:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 09:15 PM BdST
Officials are sweating to keep train schedules on track due to a fire in the signal room of Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka.
The fire was doused immediately after it started on Wednesday evening, Kamalapur Railway Police Station OC Yasin Faruq told bdnews24.com.
The authorities are operating Bangladesh's busiest railway station manually as the fire destroyed the digital control system in the signal room, he said.
“This has hampered the schedule,” the police officer added.
An electric malfunction might have caused the fire, he said and added that the smoke created panic.
An official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room told bdnews24.com that they dispatched firefighters to the railway station but the fire had already been doused.
