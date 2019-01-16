College girl killed in Chattogram after being run over by a covered van
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 07:59 PM BdST
A college girl has been killed after being run over by a covered van at Kotowali intersection in Chattogram City.
The 18-year-old Soma Barua died in the accident at 10am on Wednesday.
She was a student of higher secondary at the Government City College.
Kotwali Police Station Sub-inspector Sajal Das told bdnews24.com that the covered van had been seized and its driver held in custody.
But he could not provide details about how Soma fell under the van.
Chattogram Medical College Police Outpost ASI Alauddin Talukder said a doctor declared Soma dead after she was taken to the hospital.
