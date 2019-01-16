Home > Bangladesh

College girl killed in Chattogram after being run over by a covered van

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 07:59 PM BdST

A college girl has been killed after being run over by a covered van at Kotowali intersection in Chattogram City.

The 18-year-old Soma Barua died in the accident at 10am on Wednesday.

She was a student of higher secondary at the Government City College.

Kotwali Police Station Sub-inspector Sajal Das told bdnews24.com that the covered van had been seized and its driver held in custody.

But he could not provide details about how Soma fell under the van.

Chattogram Medical College Police Outpost ASI Alauddin Talukder said a doctor declared Soma dead after she was taken to the hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

RMG workers block Shyamoli road

Amanullah Kabir. The last leg — more than five years — of his nearly five-decade career was spent at bdnews24.com.

Journalist Amanullah Kabir dies

Journalists pay tribute to Amanullah Kabir

BRTA seeks leniency for ridesharing firms

EC dismisses TIB report

Salman F Rahman. File Photo

Salman another PM adviser

Joy reappointed PM’s adviser

Jhalakathi BNP office is now a restaurant

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.