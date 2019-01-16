CEC hits out at TIB for calling general elections 'controversial'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 08:45 PM BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has come down heavily on the Transparency International Bangladesh or TIB report on the 11th parliamentary election.
“We are rejecting the TIB report outright,” the CEC told reporters after an event in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“Because, though they [TIB] complained of irregularities, we did not receive any information on irregularities from the media, polling officers, magistrates and law-enforcing agencies, who were on the ground on the voting day."
Anti-corruption advocacy group TIB on Tuesday labelled the Dec 30 parliamentary election as ‘questionable’ and ‘controversial’.
It found "irregularities" in 47 of 50 constituencies it surveyed during last month's general election in Bangladesh, which was marred by allegations of vote rigging and other irregularities.
The CEC also criticised the remarks of an official of TIB that the role played by the law-enforcing agencies during the elections was ‘shameful’.
"It is an indecent statement. They should not speak in this manner," said Huda.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- GATCO graft: ‘Foot rash’ keeps Khaleda away from court, hearing deferred
- Oil depot catches fire in Sitakunda
- Path ‘opens’ for mayoral election to Dhaka North
- Journalists pay tribute to Amanullah Kabir
- Bangladesh regulators plan leniency in registering ridesharing firms
- RMG workers demonstrate at Dhaka’s Adabor
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Narail
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Election Commission dismissive of TIB report on polls
Most Read
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank
- ‘Post-polls talks’ smokescreen thickens as Quader, Imam give different accounts
- White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank
- Gunmen kill 7 in Kenya hotel compound attack claimed by Somali Islamists