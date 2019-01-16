Home > Bangladesh

CEC hits out at TIB for calling general elections 'controversial'

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 08:45 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 08:45 PM BdST

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has come down heavily on the Transparency International Bangladesh or TIB report on the 11th parliamentary election.

“We are rejecting the TIB report outright,” the CEC told reporters after an event in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Because, though they [TIB] complained of irregularities, we did not receive any information on irregularities from the media, polling officers, magistrates and law-enforcing agencies, who were on the ground on the voting day."

Anti-corruption advocacy group TIB on Tuesday labelled the Dec 30 parliamentary election as ‘questionable’ and ‘controversial’.

It found "irregularities" in 47 of 50 constituencies it surveyed during last month's general election in Bangladesh, which was marred by allegations of vote rigging and other irregularities.

The CEC also criticised the remarks of an official of TIB that the role played by the law-enforcing agencies during the elections was ‘shameful’.

"It is an indecent statement. They should not speak in this manner," said Huda.

WARNING:

