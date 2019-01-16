Bangladesh regulators plan leniency in registering ridesharing firms

The companies that began operation before the government set up rules for them a year ago have failed to abide the regulatory conditions, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA.

Many complaints have piled up against ridesharing services but authorities cannot take measures unless the companies are officially registered.

On Jan 9, the BRTA sent a letter to the Road Transport and Highways Division proposing that ride-hailing companies be given “necessary time” to fulfil the conditions. These firms and their vehicles should be granted temporary enlistment certificates, said the BRTA letter.

BRTA director Mahbub E Rabbani told bdnews24.com that the process of fulfilling conditions is time-consuming because it involves work with government agencies.

“The police and the election commission are involved here. There are also issues concerning their structure. Now let’s see if we can drop some things and give them enlistment certificates,” he added.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary Md Nazrul Islam said he received the letter and was planning to discuss it with stakeholders next week.

“It’s not our job. It’s the BRTA’s job. They are yet to implement the guidelines issued last year. We’ve told the BRTA that we want to take into consideration any dissatisfaction or inconsistencies,” he said.

“We will discuss their amendment proposal if they have any.”

The meeting with the stakeholders may take place on Jan 21 or 23, according to secretary Md Nazrul Islam.

The companies that have so far requested enlistment certificates are: Uber Bangladesh Limited, Pathao Limited, Chaldal Limited, Akash Technology Limited, Golden Rain Limited, Obhai Solutions Limited, Rider Rideshare Inc Limited, Pickme Limited, Easier Technologies Limited, Akij Online Limited, Computer System Network Limited, Host International Limited and Probahon Private Limited.

There are companies that have not applied for the certificate but are continuing operations, said the BRTA.

UNFULFILLED CONDITIONS

According to the guidelines, the ridesharing firms must add an SOS button to their apps, which will enable users to send their location and other data by touching the button and seek help through the 999 national helpline.

The guidelines also stipulate establishment of a system that will allow police to monitor every trip from a control room. The companies and police are supposed to do the job together, but it has not been done yet.

The companies have to update data of their drivers from their national ID cards and crosscheck those with the Election Commission, which oversees the database of citizens’ details, the guidelines say.

But the Election Commission in a letter on Oct 25 last year told the BRTA that it would not allow companies without enlistment certificate to access the database for crosschecking drivers’ details.

The call centres of the companies must remain open round-the-clock and seven days a week, but those who received BRTA’s permission to set up these centres are yet to start operations.

No company can send ridesharing information outside Bangladesh, which means they must set up their data servers in the country, stipulated the guideline.

BRTA officials said the servers of all such companies operating in Bangladesh are stationed abroad.

The firms are yet to be registered due to many such reasons, BRTA director Nurul Islam told bdnews24.com earlier.

“No firm has been able to provide all the required information after the guidelines were issued on Feb 28,” he had said.

“And they have failed to provide security information, which is the most important thing.”