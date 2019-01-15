Home > Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed Joy reappointed prime minister’s ICT affairs adviser  

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy has been reappointed ICT affairs adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina made the appointment on her own authority as prime minister, a circular from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

Joy’s appointment is part-time and he will not take salary for the job, according to the circular. He will work on orders and advice of the prime minister.

The Awami League has earned plaudits from the international community for improvement in the ICT sector in past 10 years. IT expert Joy played a key role in the Awami League government’s different efforts to advance its Digital Bangladesh campaign.

Joy worked as the prime minister’s ICT affairs adviser in the previous government as well. Prior to that, he was the ICT affairs adviser to the Awami League chief Hasina.

Hasina had said several times that she started learning bits and pieces of computing and IT from her son.

