Police delay report on actress Nawshaba accused of spreading rumours

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

A Dhaka court has postponed the submission of police’s investigation report on actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, who is accused of spreading rumours on social media.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Didar Hossain issued the order after the case’s investigation officer failed to produce the report on Tuesday.

Nawshaba was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion in a case filed under the Information and Communication Technology Act on Aug 4, 2018.

During last year’s protest for safer roads started by school children, Nawshaba went live from her profile on Facebook. In the video, she claimed two students have been killed in a clash that broke out at Dhaka’s Zigatola. 

She said another student’s eyeballs have been removed by attackers. Her claims, after going viral among users of social media, were later debunked as false rumours.

Interrogated in two phases, the actress was grilled on remand for a total of six days. She was also treated at a hospital when she fell ill.

Nawshaba was later released on bail before Eid-ul-Azha.

