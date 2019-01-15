Plea to cancel bail for prime suspect Shafat in Banani rape trial

Shafat had secured bail based on his claims of illness, but he has failed to provide evidence and does not appear to be sick, said prosecution lawyers while submitting their plea on Tuesday.

They also argued that Shafat might start threatening the victims if he is allowed to remain free on bail.

Meanwhile, Shafat’s friend and co-accused Nayeem Ashraf, who has been behind bars, has pleaded for bail.

The case is being heard by judge Md Khadem-ul Kayes of the Dhaka-7 Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.

Shafat, son of an owner of Aapan Jewellers, and his friend Nayeem are charged with raping two college girls at Banani’s Raintree Hotel.

Three others – Shafat’s friend Shadman Sakib, his bodyguard Rahmat Ali and chauffeur Billal Hossain – are charged with abetting in the crime.

On Nov 29, the tribunal judge set Shafat free on bail. Shadman, Rahmat and Billal had earlier secured bail from the High Court.

The decision to grant bail to Shafat drew criticism from several rights group.

Meanwhile, Nayeem’s lawyer HM Halim argued that his client should also be released on bail since he faces the same charge as Shafat.

“All four including Shafat have been granted bail on the rape charges. My client shares the same charge as Shafat. Then why should he still remain behind bars?” asked the lawyer.

Nayeem was meant to testify before the tribunal on Tuesday, but the prison van carrying him broke down on the way.

One of the victims in the case has testified before the judge, said prosecution lawyer Farzana Ahmed Orange.

The victims, who were invited to Shafat’s birthday party at Raintree Hotel, accused Shafat and his friend Nayeem of raping them and filming it on Mar 28, 2017.