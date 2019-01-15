Missing madrasa student rescued in Tangail after ‘rape in captivity over 21 days’
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST
Police have rescued a madrasa student who was allegedly raped while being held captive for 21 days in Tangail.
The tenth grader, who went missing on her way to a market, was found after police grilled one Mojibor Rahman in custody.
The 42-year-old, accused of raping the girl, was arrested along with his wife Amena Begum on Sunday night, after the victim’s mother filed a case at Sakhipur Police Station.
Based on Mojibur’s confession, police rescued the girl from Sakhipur’s Boro Chowna area around 2:30am Tuesday, said Sakhipur Police OC Amir Hossain.
Mojibor used to harass the girl on her way to madrasa, according to the case filed by her parents. “She was headed to Kalia Bazar on Dec 24 and went missing.”
“Mojibor abducted her from Kalia Bazar and raped her multiple times while keeping her in captivity,” said OC Amir.
“He would try to pursue my daughter to marry his migrant son. He did this to her because we did not agree to the proposal,” said the victim’s mother.
On Monday morning, police took Mojibor to a Tangail court and pleaded to have him in remand for five days.
The court granted two days for questioning. “The victim was rescued based on what he divulged during questioning,” said OC Amir. “The victim is also in police custody.”
Police are preparing to send the victim to hospital for medical check-up, he added.
