Japan wants to invest in IT in Bangladesh, Minister Motegi tells PM Hasina

Published: 15 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST

Japanese firms want to invest in the development of Bangladesh’s information technology sector.

Toshimitsu Motegi, minister in charge of Economic Revitalisation, told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about Japan’s interests while on a courtesy visit to her office on Tuesday.

Japan is Bangladesh’s biggest development partner and has been funding mega-projects in Bangladesh since independence.

Funds from Japan are currently being used in two of Bangladesh government’s top priority projects.

The lion share of funds being used to set up the Matarbari power plant worth Tk 400 billion and the Tk 220 million-worth metro rail project are from Japan.

Minister Motegi assured Prime Minister Hasina that Japan’s economic cooperation will continue, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters after the meeting.

“Japan has been our great friend ever since our independence.” 

“Minister Motegi said our relationship complement each other, and expressed his country’s interest in investing in Bangladesh’s IT sector” said Press Secretary Karim.

He also congratulated Hasina who began her record fourth-term as prime minister, adding that her tenure would further enhance ties between the countries.  

The Japan minister also said the recently-held parliamentary election was ‘participatory’, added Karim.

