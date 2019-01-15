Japan wants to invest in IT in Bangladesh, Minister Motegi tells PM Hasina
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
Japanese firms want to invest in the development of Bangladesh’s information technology sector.
Toshimitsu Motegi, minister in charge of Economic Revitalisation, told Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about Japan’s interests while on a courtesy visit to her office on Tuesday.
Japan is Bangladesh’s biggest development partner and has been funding mega-projects in Bangladesh since independence.
Funds from Japan are currently being used in two of Bangladesh government’s top priority projects.
The lion share of funds being used to set up the Matarbari power plant worth Tk 400 billion and the Tk 220 million-worth metro rail project are from Japan.
“Japan has been our great friend ever since our independence.”
“Minister Motegi said our relationship complement each other, and expressed his country’s interest in investing in Bangladesh’s IT sector” said Press Secretary Karim.
He also congratulated Hasina who began her record fourth-term as prime minister, adding that her tenure would further enhance ties between the countries.
The Japan minister also said the recently-held parliamentary election was ‘participatory’, added Karim.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police delay report on actress Nawshaba accused of spreading rumours
- Brahmanbaria road accident kills five
- Missing madrasa student rescued in Tangail after ‘rape in captivity over 21 days’
- Father, son die from being electrocuted in Noakhali
- Court sends eight to jail in case over apparel worker unrest
- Five-phase staggered Upazila elections to begin in March
- No 'easy solution' to Rohingya crisis, says Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister Momen
- Info gap on Bangladesh opportunities made new Foreign Minister Momen ‘feel bad’
- ILO praises garment wage review
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
Most Read
- No oath, no pay for eight Oikya Front MPs: Official
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq delays birth of second child for crucial vote on Brexit deal
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- Bangladesh seals Tk 86.43 billion deal with Belgian firm for Payra port dredging
- China sentences Canadian to death
- Awami League’s Quader backtracks on 'dialogue'
- Grameenphone plans to purchase more spectrum to end call drop malaise
- Awami League opens nomination form sales for women’s reserved seats
- Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests