Father, son die from being electrocuted in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST

A man and his son died after being electrocuted in Noakhali’s Kabirhat Upazila on Monday.

Salah Uddin, 45, and his son Shourov, 12, died after coming in contact with a cable tied to an electric pole in Folahari village at Norompur Union around 8am.

Uddin was hanging on to the cable for support while washing his feet at a pond when he was felt a shock and got thrown into the water, said Kabirhat Police Station OC Mirza Hasan.

His son, a seventh grader, tried to save him from drowning but was electrocuted when he came into contact with his father, said OC Mirza.

Locals allege that the incident occurred as a result of negligent maintenance of rural electrical poles.

Asked about the incident, Kabirhat Rural Electrification Zone’s DGM Gopal Chandra Shiv said that a three-member committee has been set up to investigate the matter.

Appropriate actions will be taken to address any negligence revealed by the investigation, he added.

