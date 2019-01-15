Father, son die from being electrocuted in Noakhali

Salah Uddin, 45, and his son Shourov, 12, died after coming in contact with a cable tied to an electric pole in Folahari village at Norompur Union around 8am.

Uddin was hanging on to the cable for support while washing his feet at a pond when he was felt a shock and got thrown into the water, said Kabirhat Police Station OC Mirza Hasan.

His son, a seventh grader, tried to save him from drowning but was electrocuted when he came into contact with his father, said OC Mirza.

Locals allege that the incident occurred as a result of negligent maintenance of rural electrical poles.

Asked about the incident, Kabirhat Rural Electrification Zone’s DGM Gopal Chandra Shiv said that a three-member committee has been set up to investigate the matter.

Appropriate actions will be taken to address any negligence revealed by the investigation, he added.