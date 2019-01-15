Home > Bangladesh

Brahmanbaria road accident kills five

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST

At least five people have been killed and several others injured as a microbus lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Brahmanbaria.

Khantihata Highway Police OC Hossain Sarkar of the district said that the accident took place at 2:30pm on Tuesday on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Birpasha village.

The injured were sent to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj.

The police could not immediately identify the victims.

