Brahmanbaria road accident kills five
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 15:01 BdST
At least five people have been killed and several others injured as a microbus lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Brahmanbaria.
Khantihata Highway Police OC Hossain Sarkar of the district said that the accident took place at 2:30pm on Tuesday on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Birpasha village.
The injured were sent to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj.
The police could not immediately identify the victims.
