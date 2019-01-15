BNP's office in Jhalakathi is now a restaurant

Arafat Hotel & Restaurant -- it says now. The furniture and decorations have been removed by the owners of the building located near the fire department intersection in the southern district town.

The BNP reportedly lost its office in town due to an internal dispute that began when Mia Ahmed Kibria, a senior vice-president of the local BNP unit, was denied the party's ticket to run in the recently-held parliamentary election. The leaders also disagreed on who should lead the party's operations in the district, said several local BNP leaders and workers.

A few years ago, the owner of the building, a relative of Mia Ahmed Kibria, served a notice on BNP leaders asking them to vacate the premises, Kibria told bdnews24.com.

“I had entered the contract with the landlord on behalf of my party. I repeatedly asked all BNP leaders to get a new office, but they still did not make a decision. I pushed them again for a decision after the national polls.”

“There is no dispute among us. I've been asking the party for a nomination since before the 2014 election. I was a leader of the party's district unit. But I've recently become a loan defaulter, so I've left my party after informing the secretary general,” he said.

"My family and I suffered a lot because the office stayed despite the landlord giving us notice. What can I do if the owner wants to turn the office into a restaurant?”

The owners ran a restaurant in the premises even before the BNP set up office in the building ten years ago, said Kibria. The owner wanted to revamp the eatery after his younger son Zahir Hossain returned home from abroad.

Since no BNP leader was present at the scene during the eviction, the office supplies have been dumped in my storage, added the former BNP leader. "They'll be handed over once there is a new office."

“Kibria had a contract with landlord over rent. We urged him to keep the office in place for a few more days,” Jhalakathi BNP President Mustafa Kamal told bdnews24.com.

Kamal could not state a cause for the eviction or why the party was yet to find another place for its office.

Monirul Islam Nupur, secretary general of the BNP in Jhalakathi, was in prison in a case filed under the Special Powers Act. "We will get a new office after his release, said Mizanur Rahman Mubin, office secretary of district BNP.