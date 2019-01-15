Home > Bangladesh

Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST

Beximco’s Salman F Rahman has been appointed the prime minister’s adviser for private industry and investment, a government announcement said.

The businessman, a first-time MP who won Dhaka-1 seat in the Dec 30 elections, will have the rank of a cabinet minister but without any financial perks.

A Cabinet Division announcement said the appointment has taken immediate effect.  

He earlier served as the Awami League chief’s adviser for private sector.

Salman, a vice-chairman of the Beximco Group which started its journey just after independence, had headed the apex trade body FBCCI in mid-90s.

The group’s business ranges from pharmaceuticals, ceramic, clothing, energy, to ICT and media. A number of companies under the group are also listed on the capital market.

He was also president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries and top sports organisation Abahani Limited.

He had also been a member of the board of directors at Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Salman fought for the Dhaka-1 seat, which consists of Dohar and Nawabgabnj on the outskirts of the capital, in the 2001 election on the Awami League’s ticket. Before joining the Awami League, Salman contested for the Dhanmondi seat in 1996.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Salman another PM adviser

Joy reappointed PM’s adviser

Jhalakathi BNP office is now a restaurant

Japan wants to invest in IT

Actress Nawshaba’s probe report delayed

5 die in Brahmanbaria road accident

Madrasa girl rescued after ‘rape in captivity’

Father, son electrocuted in Noakhali

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.