UN ready to work with new Bangladesh government
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST
The United Nations is ready to work with the new government of Bangladesh and other national stakeholders to further efforts towards a peaceful and inclusive society, good governance and the rule of law, in line with the 2030 Agenda, notably SDG 16.
“We look forward to Bangladesh implementing its human rights commitments arising from the Universal Periodic Review and international treaties to bring about positive change for all in the country,” the UN office in Dhaka said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
The governments of Dominican Republic, Belarus and Nigeria have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-appointment.
The Belarusian and Serbian foreign ministers have also congratulated Bangladesh foreign minister.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- UN ready to work with new Bangladesh government
- New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Garment workers protest, clash in Ashulia on Sunday
- Transport workers call strike in Chattogram over MP ‘beating’ their leaders
- Verdict on Mohiuddin and other Hizb ut-Tahrir leaders deferred for sixth time
- Fines not working, those found guilty of food adulteration will be jailed: Mayor Khokon
- Ridesharing helmets as fragile as toys, say police
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Saudi teen who fled family welcomed as 'brave new Canadian' in Toronto
- Garment owners threaten to cut off pay of protesting workers
- PM Hasina will invite all parties to talks again, says Quader
- Hefazat’s Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka
- Kamal Hossain regrets Jamaat participation in election
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court