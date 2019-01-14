UN ready to work with new Bangladesh government

“We look forward to Bangladesh implementing its human rights commitments arising from the Universal Periodic Review and international treaties to bring about positive change for all in the country,” the UN office in Dhaka said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“We also welcome the government of Bangladesh taking an active role as a new member of the Human Rights Council.”

The governments of Dominican Republic, Belarus and Nigeria have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-appointment.

The Belarusian and Serbian foreign ministers have also congratulated Bangladesh foreign minister.