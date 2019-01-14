Home > Bangladesh

UN ready to work with new Bangladesh government

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST

The United Nations is ready to work with the new government of Bangladesh and other national stakeholders to further efforts towards a peaceful and inclusive society, good governance and the rule of law, in line with the 2030 Agenda, notably SDG 16.

“We look forward to Bangladesh implementing its human rights commitments arising from the Universal Periodic Review and international treaties to bring about positive change for all in the country,” the UN office in Dhaka said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“We also welcome the government of Bangladesh taking an active role as a new member of the Human Rights Council.”

The governments of Dominican Republic, Belarus and Nigeria have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-appointment.

The Belarusian and Serbian foreign ministers have also congratulated Bangladesh foreign minister.

