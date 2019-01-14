Two men detained by police die in alleged shootout in Shariatpur
Shariatpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST
Police say two detainees held over robbery cases have been killed in a shootout during a raid in Shariatpur’s Sadar Upazila.
The incident occurred near the Akheri Mohol Graveyard in Rudrakar Union’s Deobhag Village around 2 am on Monday, said Palang Model Police Station Inspector Humayun Kabir.
The dead have been identified as Jahangir Akondo, 38, and Rasel Howladar, 40.
Police say both were accused in several robbery cases at Shariatpur’s Naria Police Station and the Palang Model Police Station.
Police arrested fugitives Jahangir and Rasel from Dhaka on Sunday, said Inspector Humayun. They were then taken to Shariatpur for questioning. A police team then took them on a raid in Deobhag Village.
“Their accomplices attacked the police team with guns and cocktail bombs. Police returned fire in self-defence. Jahangir and Rasel were caught in the crossfire while trying to flee.”
According to the police official, the two were recovered with bullet wounds and taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
A firearm, nine cocktail bombs and several sharp weapons were recovered from the scene, Inspector Humayun said.
