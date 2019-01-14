‘Rumour’ of garment worker’s death sparks protest, vandalism in Savar
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST
Garment workers have blocked roads and vandalised vehicles in Savar over the ‘rumoured’ death of a worker after an altercation with a city corporation employee.
The incident took place in front of ‘Bando ECO Apparels Ltd’ in the Turag area of Aminbazar around 8 am on Monday.
The workers from the factory blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway and began to protest. They also vandalised some of the city corporation's garbage trucks.
Savar Model Police Station OC Abdul Awal said that traffic returned to normal two hours later, after the police brought the situation under control.
A worker of Bando ECO Apparels Ltd said that a city corporation garbage truck had crashed into a bus carrying workers while taking a U-turn near Salepur Bridge in Aminbazar in the morning. There was a heated exchange between the workers and the truck driver after the incident.
Many garbage trucks on their way to the dumping ground in Balliarpur were vandalised during the protests.
OC Abdul Awal said, "Monowara did not die. But when the rumour of her death spread, the agitated workers protested."
Factory Manager (Compliance) Milton Kazi said that Monowara was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital in Dhaka for treatment and that her injuries are not serious.
“A holiday has been declared at the factory as the workers have left,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- No more unplanned buildings: Minister Rezaul Karim
- First meeting of new cabinet on Jan 21
- New Bangladesh foreign minister says he will first visit India
- ‘Rumour’ of garment worker’s death sparks protest, vandalism in Savar
- Aritry suicide case: Two teachers get bail after surrendering to court
- Garment workers try to block Ashulia road
- Two men detained by police die in alleged shootout in Shariatpur
- Hasina asks PMO staff to work to deliver on campaign pledges
- All legal officers except attorney general to be axed as govt plans replacement
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India
- Messi scores 400th La Liga goal as Barca beat Eibar
- Bangladesh gazettes Tk 8,000 minimum monthly wage for readymade garment workers