‘Rumour’ of garment worker’s death sparks protest, vandalism in Savar

  Savar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST

Garment workers have blocked roads and vandalised vehicles in Savar over the ‘rumoured’ death of a worker after an altercation with a city corporation employee.

The incident took place in front of ‘Bando ECO Apparels Ltd’ in the Turag area of Aminbazar around 8 am on Monday.

The workers from the factory blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway and began to protest. They also vandalised some of the city corporation's garbage trucks.

Savar Model Police Station OC Abdul Awal said that traffic returned to normal two hours later, after the police brought the situation under control.

A worker of Bando ECO Apparels Ltd said that a city corporation garbage truck had crashed into a bus carrying workers while taking a U-turn near Salepur Bridge in Aminbazar in the morning. There was a heated exchange between the workers and the truck driver after the incident.

A worker named Monowara was shoved and fell down after being pushed by the truck driver during the argument. After hearing the news of the event, workers came out of the factory and blocked the streets. When rumours of Monowara’s death spread, the workers became more agitated.  

Many garbage trucks on their way to the dumping ground in Balliarpur were vandalised during the protests.

OC Abdul Awal said, "Monowara did not die. But when the rumour of her death spread, the agitated workers protested."

Factory Manager (Compliance) Milton Kazi said that Monowara was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital in Dhaka for treatment and that her injuries are not serious.

“A holiday has been declared at the factory as the workers have left,” he added.

