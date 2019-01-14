NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST
A National Human Rights Commission committee has found no link between the general election and the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Noakhali’s Subarnochar on the night of the Dec 30 vote.
But the committee, which was formed to investigate the alleged incident with NHRC Director Al-Mahmud Faizul Kabir as its head, the rape indeed happened.
NHRC published the investigation report on its website on Sunday, a week after the committee visited the area and met the alleged victim and the assaulted members of her family.
Citing the dossier of the case over the attack, the NHRC committee said it was the result of a dispute between the victim’s family and the accused.
“No relation between the 11th parliamentary elections and the victim’s rape and assault was found in the investigation,” the report said.
The 40-year-old woman, who was also severely beaten, said the attack followed an argument she had with ruling party supporters at a voting centre during the day of the general election. The attackers first tied up and beat up her husband and son, she alleged.
Local Awami League leaders have denied the allegation as the name of Ruhul Amin, the publicity secretary of the ruling party’s Subarnochar Upazila unit, appeared in the investigation into the allegations.
Ruhul, a former member of the local union council, is among 11 people arrested in connection to the case. The Awami League has expelled him saying it cannot take responsibility for any “personal wrongdoing” by any of its members.
Police said the other suspects are brick kiln labourers and work in whatever district they find job. They left the area after committing the crime during the vote, according to the law enforcers.
The victim did not mention in her statement to the NHRC committee that she was a supporter of the candidate with ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol of the BNP or the suspects belonged to the ruling party, according to the commission report.
“There is no proof that voting was the reason behind her rape and serious injuries or that the accused are Awami League workers or that she was raped and assaulted by the Awami League workers,” it said, citing the case dossier and the woman’s statement.
“From the analysis of the statements of the victim, her husband, and the doctor, case dossier, injury certificate and pathological report, it appears preliminarily that she had been raped,” it added.
It also recommended swift trial and punishment for all the people responsible for the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina asks PMO staff to work to deliver on campaign pledges
- All legal officers except attorney general to be axed as govt plans replacement
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- UN ready to work with new Bangladesh government
- New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Garment workers protest, clash in Ashulia on Sunday
- Transport workers call strike in Chattogram over MP ‘beating’ their leaders
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Saudi teen who fled family welcomed as 'brave new Canadian' in Toronto
- PM Hasina will invite all parties to talks again, says Quader
- Garment owners threaten to cut off pay of protesting workers
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Hefazat’s Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka
- Verdict on Mohiuddin and other Hizb ut-Tahrir leaders deferred for sixth time