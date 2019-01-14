Home > Bangladesh

New Bangladesh foreign minister says he will first visit India

Published: 14 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST

AK Abdul Momen will go to India for his first trip abroad as the new foreign minister of Bangladesh. 

“India is our neighbour. We have warm relations. They invited me,” he said while responding to reporters at his office on Monday.

But no date has been set for the visit, he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her party Awami League swept the results of the general election held on Dec 30.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also sent message to her new counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

