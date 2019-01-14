New Bangladesh foreign minister says he will first visit India

“India is our neighbour. We have warm relations. They invited me,” he said while responding to reporters at his office on Monday.

But no date has been set for the visit, he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first leader to congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her party Awami League swept the results of the general election held on Dec 30.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also sent message to her new counterpart AK Abdul Momen.