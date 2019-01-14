Momen ‘sad’ about information gap on Bangladesh investment prospects
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has found that information on Bangladesh is not properly disseminated to foreign countries.
He said he felt “bad” when one ambassador of the OIC countries had made “incorrect” statement on Bangladesh’s investment opportunities before the prime minister.
The head of missions of the OIC member states met Sheikh Hasina on Sunday and congratulated her on her re-sounding election victory.
Momen said the prime minister invited their investors to come to Bangladesh and invest here as there is a market for whatever one produces.
At one stage, one ambassador said “we cannot take profit and cannot transfer capital from here”.
“The prime minister intervened and said your information is not correct. You can do it 100 percent. We don’t even charge tax. We give tax holiday,” the foreign minister quoted the prime minister as saying.
“This is an information gap and this made me feel bad,” Momen said, adding that he has decided to let every country know about the opportunities offered by Bangladesh.
He said he will speak with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA. “We’ll inform them (all countries) so that gaps can be narrowed down,” he said before adding that economic diplomacy would be a priority for him.
“We at the foreign ministry also want to be part of the ‘development highway’ of the current government. We’ll work together with all to bring in investors.”
The foreign minister said massive investments are needed to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Five-phase staggered Upazila elections to begin in March
- No 'easy solution' to Rohingya crisis, says Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister Momen
- Info gap on Bangladesh opportunities made new Foreign Minister Momen ‘feel bad’
- ILO praises garment wage review
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- No more unplanned buildings: Minister Rezaul Karim
- First meeting of new cabinet on Jan 21
- New Bangladesh foreign minister says he will first visit India
- ‘Rumour’ of garment worker’s death sparks protest, vandalism in Savar
- Aritry suicide case: Two teachers get bail after surrendering to court
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- Oikya Front will decide on talks with govt once it knows agenda: Fakhrul
- Messi scores 400th La Liga goal as Barca beat Eibar