Momen ‘sad’ about information gap on Bangladesh investment prospects

He said he felt “bad” when one ambassador of the OIC countries had made “incorrect” statement on Bangladesh’s investment opportunities before the prime minister.

The head of missions of the OIC member states met Sheikh Hasina on Sunday and congratulated her on her re-sounding election victory.

The foreign minister was also there during the interaction when the discussion on “vibrant” Bangladesh’s economy came to the fore.

Momen said the prime minister invited their investors to come to Bangladesh and invest here as there is a market for whatever one produces.

At one stage, one ambassador said “we cannot take profit and cannot transfer capital from here”.

“The prime minister intervened and said your information is not correct. You can do it 100 percent. We don’t even charge tax. We give tax holiday,” the foreign minister quoted the prime minister as saying.

“This is an information gap and this made me feel bad,” Momen said, adding that he has decided to let every country know about the opportunities offered by Bangladesh.

He said he will speak with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA. “We’ll inform them (all countries) so that gaps can be narrowed down,” he said before adding that economic diplomacy would be a priority for him.

“We at the foreign ministry also want to be part of the ‘development highway’ of the current government. We’ll work together with all to bring in investors.”

The foreign minister said massive investments are needed to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.