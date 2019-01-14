Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has retained her five advisers in her new government.
They are HT Imam, Mashiur Rahman, Gowher Rizvi, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Tarique Ahmed Siddique.
The Cabinet Division issued the orders on Monday, a week after the new council of ministers took oath, on the appointment of the advisers to the new government.
