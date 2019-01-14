Home > Bangladesh

Hasina retains her five advisers in new government

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has retained her five advisers in her new government.

They are HT Imam, Mashiur Rahman, Gowher Rizvi, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Tarique Ahmed Siddique.

The Cabinet Division issued the orders on Monday, a week after the new council of ministers took oath, on the appointment of the advisers to the new government.

