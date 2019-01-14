Garment workers try to block Ashulia road

The authorities of at least eight factories in Jamgara, Narasinhapur and Beron have announced a holiday on Monday, said industrial police.



Garment workers from Dhaka and its outskirts have been staging protests since Jan 6 to demand a review of the new wage structure that was announced last November.



A tripartite committee comprised of owners, workers and representatives from the administration announced a revision to the pay structure that raised wages for six grades on the scale atn a meeting on Sunday.





Following the meeting, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi urged the workers to end their protest, saying the amended wage scale would be published in a gazette within a week.Amirul Haque Amin, chairman of the Garments Workers Federation, also urged the workers to return to work, hailing the amended wage scale. On Monday morning groups of garment workers were seen returning to work in groups at in Savar and Ashulia.But the workers of Hamim Group, Sharmin Group, Envoy Group, Windy and a few other factories situated at Jamgara, Narasinhapur and Beron in Ashulia left the factories around 9:00 am after they went to work, said Inspector Mahmudur Rahman of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.“The workers returned to work at the factories of their own accord in the morning, but workers from eight factories later took to the streets and attempted to block traffic. The police came and brought the situation under control,” he said.