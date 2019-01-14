Garment workers try to block Ashulia road
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST
Workers from several garment factories in the Ashulia Industrial Area have reportedly tried to block the road in Ashulia though some have returned to work after the government announced a wage hike that amended pay for six grades in the wage scale.
The authorities of at least eight factories in Jamgara, Narasinhapur and Beron have announced a holiday on Monday, said industrial police.
Garment workers from Dhaka and its outskirts have been staging protests since Jan 6 to demand a review of the new wage structure that was announced last November.
A tripartite committee comprised of owners, workers and representatives from the administration announced a revision to the pay structure that raised wages for six grades on the scale atn a meeting on Sunday.
Amirul Haque Amin, chairman of the Garments Workers Federation, also urged the workers to return to work, hailing the amended wage scale. On Monday morning groups of garment workers were seen returning to work in groups at in Savar and Ashulia.
But the workers of Hamim Group, Sharmin Group, Envoy Group, Windy and a few other factories situated at Jamgara, Narasinhapur and Beron in Ashulia left the factories around 9:00 am after they went to work, said Inspector Mahmudur Rahman of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.
“The workers returned to work at the factories of their own accord in the morning, but workers from eight factories later took to the streets and attempted to block traffic. The police came and brought the situation under control,” he said.
