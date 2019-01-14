First meeting of new cabinet on Jan 21
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 17:01 BdST
The new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to have its first meeting on Jan 21.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 am on Jan 21 at the Prime Minister’s Office, Monira Begum, deputy secretary of the cabinet division (cabinet meeting sub-division), told bdnews24.com.
On Jan 7, Sheikh Hasina was sworn in as the prime minister for a third consecutive term after her party won in a landslide during the 11th national election. Her new cabinet has 24 ministers, 19 state ministers and 3 deputy ministers.
Generally, the regular cabinet meeting is held every Monday but the prime minister has the ability to call a meeting on any other day.
There was no cabinet meeting on Jan 14 due to the busy schedule of the prime minister, said an official from the cabinet division.
