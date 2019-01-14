All legal officers except attorney general to be axed as govt plans replacement

“All the legal officers will be asked to resign within a few days,” he told a Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day event organised by the Awami Ainjibi Parishad in Dhaka on Sunday.

“Only the competent and devoted officers will be appointed. The hybrids will be removed,” he added.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, however, is not on the list of officers who will be asked to step down.

The officers who will be asked to resign are additional attorneys general, assistant attorneys general, public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors, government pleaders and assistant government pleaders, the law ministry said in a statement later.