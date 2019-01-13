Ridesharing helmets as fragile as toys, say police

An expert has also expressed concern over the use of ‘lightweight’ helmets, which he doubts could protect passengers in case of an accident.

The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police called the helmets ‘toys’ and said they would take the necessary measures to handle the problem.

Among the ride sharing service companies in the capital, Pathao, Uber, Obhai and Shohoz supply helmets to their riders, while Pathao passengers usually wear the company’s helmets.

These helmets are of ‘no use,’ believes Kazi Ashikur Rahman from Arzatpara in Mohakhali who regularly uses ridesharing services.

He doubts if this helmet could protect his head in case of an accident, he told bdnews24.com.

“In many cases, Pathao or Uber drivers provide low-quality helmets that fall off the head, which you have to hold while riding the bike. I have no idea how this helmet will protect the passenger,’ he said.

Azizur Rahman, a resident of Mirpur, believes the same thing.

“They provide very light and low-quality helmets which will be of no use if there is an accident. Also, these are dirty and smell and may cause skin diseases as they are used by multiple people. That is why I avoid using them.”

Helmets supplied by ridesharing company Obhai are of good quality, believes Obhai driver Ashfaquzzaman.

“I cannot comment on these helmets as I haven’t faced any accident thus far. But they are not that bad. The helmets provided by Pathao are very light,” he said.

The company has provided good helmets for bikers, said Shamsul Alam, a biker of ridesharing company Uber.

“But the one the company provided for the passenger is not good. It’s very light,” he said.

It is important for the safety of the passengers to wear helmets, said Kazi Md Saifun Newaz, assistant professor in Accident Research Institute in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

“A person is hit on the head first in case of a motorcycle accident, which increases the risk of death. The helmet helps to decrease the risk of injury by protecting the head.”

But the helmets supplied by the ride-sharing companies in Dhaka are not enough to provide safety for the passengers, believes Saifun Newaz.

“A helmet should be able to bear the pressure if a private car runs over it,” he told bdnews24.com.

“But the helmets I saw with logos from different ridesharing companies are very light. They are just show pieces and can’t bear any load.”

“They will break immediately if hit and the broken pieces may pierce the head of the passenger. The helmet is risky and not of good quality, which will be of no use in emergency.”

“The helmets supplied by the ridesharing companies are like toys,” believes Mir Rezaul Alam, additional commissioner in Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“What they supply is a toy and not a helmet. We have been considering the matter too. This helmet can’t provide any safety to the passenger,” he toldbdnews24.com.

“We have been discussing the issue. In some cases, we have imposed fines. But we are yet to take any harsh measures. We’ll look into it and meet the ridesharing companies soon.”

Motorcycle riders in neighbouring India have to wear ISI-quality helmets, while it is mandatory to wear ECE certified helmets in the European countries and DOT-certified helmets in the US.

The Motorised Vehicle Act makes it mandatory for passengers of motorcycles to wear helmets but it does not specify their quality.

It is important to ensure the quality of the helmet, BRTA Director Md Nurul Islam told bdnews24.com.

“Our law makes it mandatory to wear helmets for both the driver and passenger while riding a motorcycle. It has described why the helmet is needed. But it does not determine the standard and quality of the helmet. It is necessary to fix the standard of the helmet.”

Obhai, the ridesharing company, claimed they supply quality helmet to their passengers and riders.

“Our helmets are of good quality, which has been verified at the source,” Obhai said in a statement sent to bdnews24.com.

“We have verified it before bringing them in. The riders’ helmets provide full protection. The passengers’ helmets are half-helmets but those are also of good quality.”

Uber also claims their helmets are of good quality.

“The safety of the rider and the passenger are paramount for us. Our helmets are of the best quality.”

Ridesharing companies Pathao and Shohoz could not be reached for comment on the matter.