Ridesharing helmets as fragile as toys, say police
Obaidur Masum, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 12:01 BdST
Passengers of ridesharing services have expressed their dissatisfaction over the low quality of the helmets supplied for free by the companies.
An expert has also expressed concern over the use of ‘lightweight’ helmets, which he doubts could protect passengers in case of an accident.
The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police called the helmets ‘toys’ and said they would take the necessary measures to handle the problem.
Among the ride sharing service companies in the capital, Pathao, Uber, Obhai and Shohoz supply helmets to their riders, while Pathao passengers usually wear the company’s helmets.
These helmets are of ‘no use,’ believes Kazi Ashikur Rahman from Arzatpara in Mohakhali who regularly uses ridesharing services.
“In many cases, Pathao or Uber drivers provide low-quality helmets that fall off the head, which you have to hold while riding the bike. I have no idea how this helmet will protect the passenger,’ he said.
Azizur Rahman, a resident of Mirpur, believes the same thing.
“They provide very light and low-quality helmets which will be of no use if there is an accident. Also, these are dirty and smell and may cause skin diseases as they are used by multiple people. That is why I avoid using them.”
Helmets supplied by ridesharing company Obhai are of good quality, believes Obhai driver Ashfaquzzaman.
“I cannot comment on these helmets as I haven’t faced any accident thus far. But they are not that bad. The helmets provided by Pathao are very light,” he said.
“But the one the company provided for the passenger is not good. It’s very light,” he said.
It is important for the safety of the passengers to wear helmets, said Kazi Md Saifun Newaz, assistant professor in Accident Research Institute in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.
“A person is hit on the head first in case of a motorcycle accident, which increases the risk of death. The helmet helps to decrease the risk of injury by protecting the head.”
But the helmets supplied by the ride-sharing companies in Dhaka are not enough to provide safety for the passengers, believes Saifun Newaz.
“A helmet should be able to bear the pressure if a private car runs over it,” he told bdnews24.com.
“But the helmets I saw with logos from different ridesharing companies are very light. They are just show pieces and can’t bear any load.”
“The helmets supplied by the ridesharing companies are like toys,” believes Mir Rezaul Alam, additional commissioner in Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
“What they supply is a toy and not a helmet. We have been considering the matter too. This helmet can’t provide any safety to the passenger,” he toldbdnews24.com.
“We have been discussing the issue. In some cases, we have imposed fines. But we are yet to take any harsh measures. We’ll look into it and meet the ridesharing companies soon.”
Motorcycle riders in neighbouring India have to wear ISI-quality helmets, while it is mandatory to wear ECE certified helmets in the European countries and DOT-certified helmets in the US.
The Motorised Vehicle Act makes it mandatory for passengers of motorcycles to wear helmets but it does not specify their quality.
“Our law makes it mandatory to wear helmets for both the driver and passenger while riding a motorcycle. It has described why the helmet is needed. But it does not determine the standard and quality of the helmet. It is necessary to fix the standard of the helmet.”
Obhai, the ridesharing company, claimed they supply quality helmet to their passengers and riders.
“Our helmets are of good quality, which has been verified at the source,” Obhai said in a statement sent to bdnews24.com.
“We have verified it before bringing them in. The riders’ helmets provide full protection. The passengers’ helmets are half-helmets but those are also of good quality.”
Uber also claims their helmets are of good quality.
“The safety of the rider and the passenger are paramount for us. Our helmets are of the best quality.”
Ridesharing companies Pathao and Shohoz could not be reached for comment on the matter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hefazat’s Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education
- 15 injured in clash as police attempt to make arrests in Narayanganj
- Fire at Bhola market destroys 33 stores
- Nowfel will not pursue action on Ahmed Shafi’s remarks against women’s education
- Police find bodies of two ‘Rohingyas’ with bullet wounds and yaba stash in Cox’s Bazar
- Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka
- Bangladesh looks to Singapore to trial offshore NID card project for expats
- Bodi asks yaba traders to surrender, or face ‘terrible consequences’
- Bangladesh Islamist leader Shafi asks parents not to let girls study
- Trade, economy, security UK’s major focus as Bangladesh eyes stronger ties
Most Read
- Bangladesh Islamist leader Shafi asks parents not to let girls study
- Kamal Hossain regrets Jamaat participation in election
- Nowfel will not pursue action on Ahmed Shafi’s remarks against women’s education
- Garment workers resume protests in Dhaka
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Saudi teen who fled family welcomed as 'brave new Canadian' in Toronto
- Sajeeb Wazed explains Awami League’s colossal victory, dismisses rigging allegations
- Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in first super over in BPL history
- Cost of living in Dhaka rises at slower pace: CAB
- BTRC to bring 30 million illegal handsets under surveillance