New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST
The first of the transit vehicles funded with Indian loans has started to arrive at Benapole.
A convoy of 29 vehicles, comprising four single-deck buses and 25 trucks, were headed to the land port on Sunday, said BRTC Director Md Mahbubur Rahman.
As many as 600 buses and 500 trucks are being brought in for the state-owned transport corporation as part of a $2 billion loan agreement with India.
“On Jan 31, we will send these vehicles to our depot at Gazipur. The registration process will take one or two days, after which these will join the BRTA pool,” he said. “These vehicles will be assigned to routes in capital Dhaka by the second week of February.”
The single and double-decker buses were manufactured by Indian automobile company Ashok Leyland. The entire order will arrive by April this year, added the BRTC chief.
