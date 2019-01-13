Home > Bangladesh

New BRTC buses, trucks start arriving from India

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST

The first of the transit vehicles funded with Indian loans has started to arrive at Benapole.

A convoy of 29 vehicles, comprising four single-deck buses and 25 trucks, were headed to the land port on Sunday, said BRTC Director Md Mahbubur Rahman.

As many as 600 buses and 500 trucks are being brought in for the state-owned transport corporation as part of a $2 billion loan agreement with India.

Five more air-conditioned buses, 42 regular buses and 25 trucks will arrive at the end of January, BRTC Chairman Farid Ahmed Bhuiyan told bdnews24.com. “Besides these, there will be ten more double-deckers arriving.”

“On Jan 31, we will send these vehicles to our depot at Gazipur. The registration process will take one or two days, after which these will join the BRTA pool,” he said. “These vehicles will be assigned to routes in capital Dhaka by the second week of February.”

The single and double-decker buses were manufactured by Indian automobile company Ashok Leyland. The entire order will arrive by April this year, added the BRTC chief.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir (File Photo)

Shafi remarks ‘shock’ Fakhrul

MP’s son arrested in Satkhira

Garment workers protest in Ashulia

Ctg transport workers call strike over MP’s ‘beating’

Verdict on Hizb ut-Tahrir leaders delayed again

Fines not working, those found guilty of food adulteration will be jailed: Mayor Khokon

Ridesharing helmets fragile: Police

File Photo

Shafi says he opposes coeducation, not women’s education

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.